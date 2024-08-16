High school replaces stolen football helmets with help from community

LENOIR, N.C. — A high school in Caldwell County is giving thanks to the community that raised money to replace their stolen football helmets.

The West Caldwell High School football team had to practice this summer without helmets after someone broke into their field house last month and stole them. Sheriff’s deputies said $12,000 of football equipment was stolen, including the two dozen helmets worth $400 apiece.

“I was surprised and shocked at first because who would do that, especially to a school, and take equipment away from kids?” said Principal Richard Griffin.

The school said within hours of the theft, people began reaching out to help.

Several restaurants in town held a spirit week and donated their proceeds to the football team. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned those donations and some made by the community totaled more than $14,000.

“It was a great opportunity,” said Justin Carson at Village Inn Pizza. “Love helping out the community, especially the schools. Anything we can do here.”

The team has a home practice game Friday night and was able to use the money to purchase new helmets for the student-athletes.

“I’ve got goosebumps on my arms right now just thinking about all the support that West Caldwell has,” said Aaron Annas, the athletic director. “We’re just so overjoyed and blessed to have the community support that we have here, and we just thank you.”

Deputies said so far, there have been no arrests in the case. They said they continue to monitor possible online sales for the stolen helmets and are hoping for a break in the case soon.

