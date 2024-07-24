Deputies search for suspects after $12K in football equipment stolen from local high school

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an unusual break-in at a local high school.

Deputies said someone broke into the field house at West Caldwell High School and stole $12,000 worth of football equipment Sunday night.

School officials told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that the theft came weeks before the team’s first game near Lenoir.

Faherty explained that the suspects stole nearly two dozen helmets, half of which were brand new. Some of which cost between $385 and $400 each.

Footballs and jerseys were also taken after the suspects forced their way through multiple doors.

However, coaches and players said that wouldn’t stop them from hitting the practice field Wednesday morning.

They said folks in the community are already trying to help the kids impacted by all this.

“Our community is gonna step up and help. That’s what I told them. And I said we’re gonna face it; we’re gonna rise. Nothing that happened in the last few days takes away from what we’ve been doing since May,” Head Coach Tony Pyland said.

Deputies said they are canvassing the area for possible surveillance video.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to reach out to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-754-1518.

