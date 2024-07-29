Lenoir restaurants help raise money to replace high school’s stolen football equipment

LENOIR, N.C. — Several restaurants in Lenoir are trying to help a local high school football team after someone recently stole more than $10,000 of the team’s equipment.

Last week, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty reported that nearly two dozen football helmets, cleats and footballs were stolen from the field house at West Caldwell High School.

The team had to practice without helmets.

Now, five restaurants in Lenoir have offered to help buy new equipment by pledging a portion of this week’s sales to the school.

Here’s the “Spirit Night” schedule:

Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chick-fil-A at Smith Crossroads.

Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Village Inn Pizza.

Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries.

Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at JD’s Smokehouse in Gamewell.

Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Shake-N-Dog.

VIDEO: Deputies search for suspects after $12K in football equipment stolen from local high school

Deputies search for suspects after $12K in football equipment stolen from local high school

©2024 Cox Media Group