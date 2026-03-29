High schoolers compete in sixth annual Heroes Bowl

CHARLOTTE — High schoolers from 14 districts across the Carolinas battled it out on the lacrosse field this weekend.

The sixth annual Heroes Bowl was held at Ballantyne Ridge High school on Saturday.

It benefits the Salute to Heroes and the StickWithUs Foundations, which both support families of first responders.

For the first time, this year featured a lacrosse match between teams from CMPD and Charlotte Fire.

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