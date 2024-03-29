High-speed chase ends with crash in embankment

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A high-speed chase came to an end after the vehicle crashed into an embankment in Lincoln County Friday morning.

The incident occurred in the southbound lanes of Highway 321 near mile marker 20.

According to Channel 9′s Dave Faherty, rescue crews are on the scene.

The suspect’s vehicle went down an embankment in the woods, and a helicopter is currently nearby, according to Faherty.

It is unclear what led up to this chase.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

