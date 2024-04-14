Highway in Blowing Rock to remain closed due to rockslide

A rockslide in Blowing Rock that was brought on by severe storms Thursday will keep Highway 321 closed until Tuesday or Wednesday, city leaders stated Sunday in an update.

The highway from Green Park Inn to Blackberry Road will remain closed until then.

The part of the hillside must be removed before drivers can access the highway safely, officials said.

The slide happened on private property below a house.

Detours:

From Boone, take U.S. 421 South to Wilkesboro

Take N.C. 16 South to N.C. 18

Take N.C. 18 South to Lenoir

Take U.S. 64 West/N.C. 18 South to Morganton

Take N.C. 181 North to Pineola

Take U.S. 221 North to Linville to N.C. 105

