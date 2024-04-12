Rockslide closes major highway in Blowing Rock; No timeline on opening

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Thursday’s storms caused a rockslide that closed a major highway in Blowing Rock.

All lanes of Highway 321 from Green Park Inn to BlackBerry Road are closed, and Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was told the highway won’t reopen on Friday.

Caldwell Co- just got word that Highway 321 from Blackberry Road to Green Park Inn will be closed through midday tomorrow because of a rock slide. Watch channel 9 for updates. — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) April 12, 2024

More than 10,000 cars use that stretch of Highway 321 every day.

The NCDOT says that section of the hillside must be taken down before it can reopen. The closure is causing major traffic delays for people traveling to Blowing Rock and Boone.

Faherty spoke with some of the drivers on their morning commute.

“Well, I have not been able to get to work. I was supposed to be there at 7,” said Lisa Sutherlin. “But I guess I’m going back home for a little bit.”

City leaders said it’s not a large rockslide, but there’s concern about the mountainside. Drivers could use BlackBerry Road Friday morning, but officials closed it after three tractor-trailers were jackknifed.

A geotechnical engineer with the NCDOT has climbed the slide area. All of the rock will have to be removed because of safety concerns for the public.

As of noon on Friday, a contractor was assessing how long it would take to clear the rock.

Rockslide closes major highway in Blowing Rock Thursday's storms caused a rockslide on US Highway 321 that forced NCDOT to close the road indefinitely.

The slide happened on private property below a large house that was built 20 years ago. The owners were not at home when it happened.

Faherty reached out to county officials to learn if it’s safe to go in the home.

The NCDOT is confirming to Channel 9 that in 2006, another slide in the same area shut down the road for several days.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

