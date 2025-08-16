Local

Truck convoy travels 28 miles to Speedway to raise money, awareness for Special Olympics

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — More than a hundred trucks took on Interstate 485 to Concord Saturday to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics athletes.

The trucks, joined by law enforcement, traveled 28 miles up and down I-485 to the zMax Dragway at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. There, they gathered for a celebratory lunch.

Each participant, including semi truck drivers, dump truck drivers, and others, raised more than $100 to join the convoy.

The convoy began at 10:15 a.m. and concluded with a lunch from Bonefish Grill after the trek up and down the interstate.

