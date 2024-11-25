Hiker dies after suffering medical emergnecy on Blue Ridge Pakrway

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — A man from Concord died after suffering a medical emergency along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Blowing Rock, officals say.

Freddie Morgan, Jr., 70, suffered a medical emergency while hiking the Price Lake Trail near milepost 296 on Sunday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. The Blue Ridge Parkway Communications Center received a report of a lost hiker and crews met with Morgan’s companion. Morgan was later found dead on the trail.

No other details are available at this time.

