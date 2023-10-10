Hispanic Americans at higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s, experts say

CHARLOTTE — New research shows Hispanic Americans are one and a half times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s compared to non-Hispanic Americans.

However, more research is needed to determine why, according to reports from the Alzheimer’s Association.

Experts said it’s important to recognize early signs of the disease.

Those include a significant loss of memory or cognitive abilities, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

While there is no cure for Alzheimer’s, experts said there are ways to prevent it by exercising and controlling diseases such as diabetes.

