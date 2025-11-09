MONROE, N.C. — The Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show took to the skies this weekend at the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport, featuring historic aircraft and aerial performances to honor America’s veterans.

The event ran Saturday and Sunday with flying displays involving various historic aircraft.

One of the highlights of this year’s show, organizers said, was a replica Messerschmitt ME 262, the world’s first operational jet-powered fighter aircraft, brought to Monroe by the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach.

See more of the historic aircraft below.

PHOTOS: Historic aircraft take to the skies to celebrate Veterans’ Day

