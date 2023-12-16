Local

Historic building saved, moving to Dilworth lot in 2024

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Historic building saved, moving to Dilworth lot in 2024 (Peadon Finein Architecture)

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s oldest brick commercial building will be saved with a new location.

The Leeper Wyatt Building is moving from South End to a nearby Dilworth lot.

Our partners at the Charlotte Business Journal reported that the Charlotte Historic Design Commission signed off on the plan.

It sets the stage for the building to be moved early next year.

Its current location is being developed into a high-rise property. The Leeper Wyatt Building dates back to 1903.

