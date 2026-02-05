Historic mansion flagged for revival

SHELBY, N.C. — The city of Shelby is seeking a development partner to revive a historic property near its downtown.

The city has partnered with the UNC School of Government’s Development Finance Initiative (DFI) to solicit proposals from developers for the Webbley Mansion property. The site at 403 S. Washington St. was once home to N.C. Gov. O. Max Gardner. The 6,395-square-foot mansion is owned by the city and is being targeted for redevelopment for hospitality, retail and office uses.

DFI project manager Sara VanLear this week confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal that the solicitation for proposals was released.

“The City and local stakeholders view the restoration and future use of this property as important to the community’s history and critical to its coordinated and strategic approach to downtown revitalization,” the solicitation states.

