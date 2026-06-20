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Historic NoDa music venue closes for renovations

By Charlotte Business Journal
Historic NoDa music venue closes for renovations Historic NoDa music venue closes for renovations. (WSOC.)
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — A historic NoDa music venue has temporarily closed its doors for an eight-week renovation.

Neighborhood Theatre will reopen Aug. 11 with a performance by Scottish rock band Franz Ferdinand. The 12,552-square-foot live music venue at 511 E. 36th St. can accommodate just under 1,000 patrons and has two stages — a small room for up-and-coming acts and a main room for international touring, according to the theater’s website.

The renovations will bring revamped sound and light systems for both stages, upgraded bathrooms, a new draft bar and reserved balcony, among other enhancements, Neighborhood Theatre said this week. The updates will significantly elevate production capabilities, it said.

Read more here.

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