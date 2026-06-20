Historic NoDa music venue closes for renovations

CHARLOTTE — A historic NoDa music venue has temporarily closed its doors for an eight-week renovation.

Neighborhood Theatre will reopen Aug. 11 with a performance by Scottish rock band Franz Ferdinand. The 12,552-square-foot live music venue at 511 E. 36th St. can accommodate just under 1,000 patrons and has two stages — a small room for up-and-coming acts and a main room for international touring, according to the theater’s website.

The renovations will bring revamped sound and light systems for both stages, upgraded bathrooms, a new draft bar and reserved balcony, among other enhancements, Neighborhood Theatre said this week. The updates will significantly elevate production capabilities, it said.

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