Historic Valdese mill added to National Register, set to be transformed into condos

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A piece of Valdese history is getting a new life, according to the Morganton News Herald.

The former Pineburr Hosiery Mill has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The mill, which once made women’s hosiery and pantyhose back in the 1920s, fueled the town’s industrial growth.

Now, a developer plans to transform the long-vacant mill into condominiums.

VIDEO: Developer’s plan for historic Marvin farmhouse faces pressure over possible burial site

Developer’s plan for historic Marvin farmhouse faces pressure over possible burial site

©2025 Cox Media Group