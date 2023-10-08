Historic west Charlotte neighborhood celebrates community in second annual parade

CHARLOTTE — The second annual Historic Hoskins Community Parade and Festival filled west Charlotte with food and fun on Saturday.

Local food and business vendors took to Eva B. Barber Park on Gossett Avenue to join in on the fun.

The event’s organizers said the festival is a way for the Hoskins neighborhood to celebrate and commemorate the community’s history.

A parade kicked off the event and was followed by a festival with food, prize giveaways, and games. Local musicians and dance teams performed for the community.

More than 300 people attended last year.

