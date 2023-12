Holiday shopping hours at Charlotte-area malls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-area shopping malls and retailers are prepared to accommodate busy holiday shoppers with extended hours this season.

We’ve compiled the details to help get you started!

Hours may vary at department stores and smaller shops. Please check mall websites and social media for updates.

Carolina Place

11025 Carolina Place Parkway

Pineville, NC, 28134

704-542-4111

Dec. 15: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 16: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 17: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 18-23: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 25 (Christmas): Closed

Charlotte Premium Outlets

5404 New Fashion Way

Charlotte, NC, 28278

704-523-8865

Dec. 15: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 16: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 17: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 18-23: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 25 (Christmas): Closed

Dec. 26-28: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 31: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Concord Mills

8111 Concord Mills Blvd.

Concord, NC, 28027

704-979-0001

Dec. 15: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 16: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 17: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 18-23: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 25 (Christmas): Closed

Dec. 26-30: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 31: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Eastridge Mall

246 N. New Hope Road

Gastonia, NC, 28054

704-867-1851

Dec. 15: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 16: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 17: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 18-19: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 20-21: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 22-23: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 25 (Christmas): Closed

Dec. 26-28: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 29-30: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Northlake Mall

6801 Northlake Mall Drive

Charlotte, N.C. 28216

704-921-2000

Dec. 15: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 16: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 17: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 18-23: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 25 (Christmas): Closed

Dec. 26: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 27-30: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve): 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Jan 1 (New Year’s Day): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

SouthPark

4400 Sharon Road

Charlotte, N.C. 28211

704-295-0975

Dec. 15: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 16: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 17: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 18-23: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 25 (Christmas): Closed

Dec. 26-30: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve): 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Jan 1 (New Year’s Day): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

