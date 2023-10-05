Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte brings back Parade of Homes after hiatus

CHARLOTTE — After a three-year hiatus first caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and then by challenges impacting the home-building industry, Charlotte’s Parade of Homes tour is back for 2023.

Organized by the Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte, the event showcases the region’s stock of new homes with a free and self-guided tour. Typically held on an annual basis, it was put on hold in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“The event was postponed (in 2021-22) due to a combination of pandemic after-effects coupled with supply-chain constraints that led to a limited number of homes being available for tours,” said Cisco Garcia, the association’s president for 2023. “We’re excited to have the wonderful event back and look forward to its continued success.”

This year’s tour will be held during two weekends: Oct. 14-15 and Oct. 21-22. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Often described as the Charlotte region’s largest open house, the Parade of Homes features new homes for sale, fully decorated models to tour and communities available for building. There are 22 homebuilders participating in this year’s Parade, including some of the nation’s largest industry players such as PulteGroup, Toll Brothers, Taylor Morrison, KB Home and Meritage Homes, according to the HBAGC.

