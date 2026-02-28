Home damaged in Morganton fire

MORGANTON, N.C. — A home was damaged in a Morganton fire on Friday morning.

The fire occurred around 10:45 a.m. on Friday morning in Morganton.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire on Twin Lanes, including Oak Hill Fire.

Residents told Channel 9 that the smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. The home was heavily damaged.

Channel 9 is working to learn if anyone was injured during the fire.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

