Home ownership out of reach for a majority of Charlotte-area residents

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte grew nearly 3% between 2023 and 2024 — its fastest pace in a decade — and those population gains are exacerbating a lack of affordable housing, according to an annual housing study published Oct. 29.

UNC Charlotte’s Childress Klein Center for Real Estate issued its “State of Housing 2025 Report” as part of an ongoing effort that started seven years ago to measure area housing trends.

According to the study, based on analysis of federal data, Charlotte’s metro population increased by 2.79% — or 78,255 people — between 2023 and 2024. That equates to 214 people, higher than the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance’s calculation of 157 people coming to the region daily, also based on government data from 2024.

