There’s a new county driving region’s growth

CHARLOTTE — Lancaster County has been unseated as the Charlotte metro’s fastest-growing county — at least over the short term, according to population data released today by the U.S. Census Bureau.

During the one-year period between July 1, 2023 and 2024, Iredell County posted higher population growth than Lancaster County.

Iredell County grew 3%, or by about 6,000 residents, to reach an estimated population of 206,361. Lancaster County’s population of 111,652 increased 2.6% over the year, or by more than 2,800 people.

Lancaster’s 2.6% growth rate tied with Mecklenburg County, which added about 30,000 people for an estimated population of 1.2 million.

The Charlotte metro as a whole grew in population by 2.2%, adding more than 61,100 people from 2023 to 2024. Its estimated population stood at 2.88 million as of July 1, 2024.

To see how other local counties fared, read the full story here.

WATCH: Granite Falls 16-year-old to audition for American Idol for the first time

Granite Falls 16-year-old to audition for American Idol for the first time

©2025 Cox Media Group