Homebuilder Action 9′s been investigating in danger of losing license

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina’s Licensing Board for General Contractors says it has “several active complaint files opened against” Aaron Guess and his company, Story Homes.

The board had planned to hear the cases next month but told Action 9’s Jason Stoogenke that Guess asked for a few months delay. The board agreed to a one-month continuance and says it could revoke Guess’ license.

Multiple people who live in Magnolia Cove in Sherrills Ford say Guess promised a neighborhood pool, lawn service and mailboxes.

“We all have to go to the post office to pick up our mail,” Veronda Schools said. It’s more than 10 miles round trip to the post office, so if you go six times per week, that’s 60-plus miles.

Some residents say the builder did not address problems inside their homes either.

“This whole journey has been nerve-wracking,” another neighbor said.

Residents say they paid hundreds or even thousands of dollars in Homeowners Association dues, but that they can’t find out how that money is being used.

Stoogenke found out engineers are suing Guess, claiming he altered their inspection reports on nine houses in Magnolia Cove to get Catawba County approval it may not have secured otherwise.

Adam Anderson, a homeowner in Widgeon Heights in Mooresville is also suing Guess.

“He made promises and then didn’t make good on those promises,” Anderson said.

For example, Anderson says Guess was supposed to build him a fence for his dog. “All of this isn’t hearsay. It’s actually in the contracts, in the amendments,” he said.

“In the beginning, it seemed like it was going to be an easy transition and it turned out to be anything but. It’s been very hurtful.”

“I will say that there have been a lot of sleepless nights worrying about how to solve this issue with Aaron Guess and how we’ve been wronged,” he said.

Stoogenke wanted to ask Guess about all these accusations and made multiple attempts to contact him over the last few weeks. Guess’s lawyer addressed Megan Brusca’s claims for Stoogenke’s earlier report. Other than that, Guess did not respond in time for this report.

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