Homecoming: Panthers sign Rock Hill native, LB Jadeveon Clowney

CHARLOTTE — Rock Hill native and pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is coming home.

Jadeveon Clowney and the #Panthers agree to terms, after one of the best seasons of his career.



Clowney recorded 9.5 sacks with the #Ravens last season.



On Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers announced they had agreed to terms with the former No. 1 overall pick.

Clowney, a South Carolina Gamecocks star, is also a former Channel 9 Big 22 Player to Watch. He put up some of his best numbers with the Baltimore Ravens this past season before visiting the Panthers in mid-March. His 9.5 sacks tied a career high.

The 31-year-old went to South Pointe High School in Rock Hill.

The Panthers have been in search of pass rushers, especially after letting go of Brian Burns. Clowney will be a welcome addition to the Ejiro Evero-led defense.

