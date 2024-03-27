Local

Homecoming: Panthers sign Rock Hill native, LB Jadeveon Clowney

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 16: Jadeveon Clowney #24 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes the passer during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE — Rock Hill native and pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is coming home.

On Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers announced they had agreed to terms with the former No. 1 overall pick.

Clowney, a South Carolina Gamecocks star, is also a former Channel 9 Big 22 Player to Watch. He put up some of his best numbers with the Baltimore Ravens this past season before visiting the Panthers in mid-March. His 9.5 sacks tied a career high.

The 31-year-old went to South Pointe High School in Rock Hill.

The Panthers have been in search of pass rushers, especially after letting go of Brian Burns. Clowney will be a welcome addition to the Ejiro Evero-led defense.

