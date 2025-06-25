Homeland Security serves criminal search warrant at Kings Mountain fire equipment supplier

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Homeland Security Investigation officials confirmed that Immigration and Customs and Enforcement agents went to a Kings Mountain fire equipment supplier Wednesday afternoon to serve federal criminal search warrants.

A viewer provided Channel 9 with photos of several enforcement officers inside Buckeye Fire Equipment Company on Kings Road.

An employer there is accused of using stolen IDs so undocumented people could be hired.

ICE spokesman Lindsay Williams said about a dozen people were detained when the warrant related to allegations of identity theft and possible other federal crimes.

But that number could increase as the investigation continues.

HSI posted on X that, “HSI and law enforcement partners are executing a federal criminal search warrant today at Buckeye Fire Equipment in Kings Mountain, NC. There is no danger to the public. This is an active investigation—more details will be shared as they become available."

At least two people caught up in the investigation were handcuffed.

A witness inside told Channel 9 what he saw.

“Doing my job,” he said. “We were running orders, all of a sudden our managers came through and they said get up go to the (cantina) and then we saw people come in with Kevlar come and tell us go to the (cantina) and it was just a big storm.”

People were separated in tents. The employee we spoke with was given a blue arm band that signified he was a U.S. citizen.

Local authorities are also on the scene, Channel 9’s Ken Lemon reported.

The Kings Mountain Police Department stated it’s assisting Homeland Security Investigations in the federal investigation.

Its role is limited to address possible state charges that come out of the investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

