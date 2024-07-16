Homeowner finds stranger in kitchen wearing his clothes, deputies say

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A homeowner said he found a stranger standing in his kitchen wearing his clothes and shoes.

It happened Monday at a home on North Ingleside Farm Road in Lincoln County.

Deputies said the homeowner called 911 and deputies quickly arrested the man.

Tanou Chittamath, from Gastonia, was charged with two felony counts of breaking and entering, felony larceny after break and entering, and felony possession of stolen goods.

Deputies said they found two bags outside with items from the home. It also contained items from a home about a mile away on Golden Eagle Trail.

Chittamath was not given a bond.

