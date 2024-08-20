Homeowners concerned after rain washes out work to repair retaining wall

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Homeowners in Mount Holly are concerned they will lose even more of their backyards after rain washed out work being done to reinforce a retaining wall.

Residents said they have been left with a muddy mess while crews wait for it to dry out.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon delved into the impact of the damage.

One woman said she couldn’t believe how hard it was raining yesterday evening until she looked in her backyard and realized some of it was falling away.

She said wood beams that are used to brace the backyards of homes were removed.

The homeowners association told her they planned to replace those beams with a concrete wall, but then the rain came.

Homeowners said without those beams some dirt caved in and land uphill eroded.

Christina Hunt told Channel 9 that when she went into her backyard for the first time since it rained.

She said she found that one to three feet of her backyard was gone. Originally, her backdoor was seven to eight feet from the end of her yard.

Channel 9 reached out to the homeowner’s association about the program.

County officials have also expressed concerns about the problems occurring in the neighborhood.

