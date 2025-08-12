Landlord killed in home, neighbors tell Channel 9

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County homicide investigators were called to the scene of a homicide at about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday near Kings Mountain.

Neighbors at a mobile home park told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that a landlord was killed inside his home on New Moon Lane.

The victim is Steve Hughes, family members told Faherty. Police said he died from injuries during an assault.

Gaston County Police said a suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the community.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: Kings Mountain couple survives 50-foot crash down embankment