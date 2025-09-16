Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a shooting in east Charlotte early Tuesday morning.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit say the incident happened around 1:42 a.m. near the Dollar Tree Plaza just off Albemarle Road.

“This area is a bit of an area for our unsheltered population,” Maj. Gene Lim with CMPD said. “We’ve had some services out here recently within the last six to 12 months, and right now, we have very little information to go on.”

Upon arrival, police found two victims with gunshot wounds.

According to MEDIC, both victims were taken to the hospital where one was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

