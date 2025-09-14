Two men charged after shooting into northeast Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — A northeast Charlotte family had a close call after several shots entered through their home on Saturday.

If someone had been sitting at the head of the dining room table, they could have easily gotten shot.

Police said they found the men responsible for the shooting. They arrested 47-year-old Obilaynes Antolin-Garcia and 40-year-old Jonas Morrero-Lobeto. Neighbors told Channel 9 that the men had been drinking and were shooting a rifle for target practice. Daniel Ragin comes from a family of hunters and said alcohol and guns don’t mix.

“So one of the main things is often times people think that oh well because I know how to use a gun, I can do whatever. But the thing is, alcohol is not going to mix well with anything,” Ragin said. “If you can’t drink and drive, there is no point to drinking and shooting.”

Both men have been charged with multiple counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. One of the men has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse because he had been drinking and fired a gun in front of a child.

Both men are being held in jail under no bond.

