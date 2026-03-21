York Sheriff’s Office closes road in Rock Hill during shooting investigation

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office closed a Rock Hill road to investigate a shooting on Friday night.

Authorities closed Sturgis Road at Springdale Road in Rock Hill just before 11 p.m. Friday.

Officials said they were investigating a shooting incident, but that it was an isolated event and there is no danger to the public.

No updates have been provided since the road was closed.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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