Homicide investigation underway in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place on Easterling Ave in Ellerbe early Sunday morning.

A man was found with a fatal gunshot wound after a resident returned home and discovered him lying on the ground beside his house.

The Ellerbe Rescue Squad and First Health EMS responded to the scene to provide assistance. The Richmond County Medical Examiner was also at the scene.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the case to contact the Richmond County Sheriff or Richmond County Crime Stoppers P3.

