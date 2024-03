CHARLOTTE — A homicide has been reported in the back of the parking lot of the Longhorn Steakhouse on Old Mallard Creek Road, off Mallard Creek Road in University City, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

One victim has died.

CMPD said Friday night that the Longhorn was closed.

No further information was released.

