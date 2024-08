MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in Ballantyne Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., MEDIC found a person with gunshot wounds on Wynhollow Downs Lane.

That person was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to MEDIC.

Police said details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Autopsy reports released for murdered mother and her two children

Autopsy reports released for murdered mother and her two children

©2024 Cox Media Group