CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte.

The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. on Wenda Place near Idlewild Road.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: CMPD investigating homicide at 7-Eleven in University City

CMPD investigating homicide at 7-Eleven in University City





©2023 Cox Media Group