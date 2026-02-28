Honoring the legacy of Mecklenburg County’s first black officer

CHARLOTTE — Joseph Wilson Jr., the first Black police officer for the Mecklenburg County Rural Police Department, is being recognized for his legacy as a trailblazer in local law enforcement.

Wilson joined law enforcement after serving in the Vietnam War. His sister, Barbara Wilson-Hendrix, described him as a hero and a man of intense determination who pursued his goals despite any obstacles.

“Whatever he wanted to accomplish, he was going to accomplish it, and he would not let anything stop him,” Wilson-Hendrix said. “And that’s what I admired about him.”

Wilson spent 10 years on patrol with the rural department. During that decade, Wilson-Hendrix said he faced racism and professional challenges with integrity, though he was often private about the specific difficulties he encountered.

“He faced many challenges,” Wilson-Hendrix said. “He never really discussed the things that he encountered. But I knew I would always say, ‘Is it something you want to talk about?’ And he would say, ‘No.’”

Following his death in October 2025, Wilson was honored at a funeral service attended by current department leadership. Wilson-Hendrix recalled that his casket was decorated with police badges to recognize his decade of service to the community.

Former Police Chief Johnny Jennings attended the services to speak with Wilson’s family about the officer’s impact on future generations.

“Chief Jennings attended the services, and he knelt down, and he said, ‘I want to thank you for your brother, because he made it possible for people like me to get on the force,’” Wilson-Hendrix said.

