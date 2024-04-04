Hope Home gives pregnant teens resources and support

MINT HILL, N.C. — A Mint Hill church is stepping up to help pregnant teens thrive.

Hope Home will soon house young women and their babies. The brand new home in Mint Hill is run by New Beginnings Church.

Through church fundraising, they’re about to cut the ribbon on the 5,000-square-foot home built for pregnant or new mothers, 13 to 21 years old.

“You know, we talk about women keeping babies, but just keeping a baby is not enough,” said Rev. Twanna Henderson. “You’ve got to be able to have support.”

The girls will be referred by community members and the foster care system.

“When you’ve got a baby and you’re really a baby yourself, you need that,” Henderson said.

