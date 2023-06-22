Hornets’ 2022 first round pick talks draft process, adjusting to NBA

CHARLOTTE — Though the Charlotte Hornets have the second overall pick in this year’s draft, at 27-55, they weren’t actually the second-worst team in the league.

The Hornets benefited from a favorable draw during the draft lottery to select second overall. The team is coming off a 2022 to 2023 season filled with injuries.

Down the stretch, Hornets center Mark Williams, last year’s first round pick, was thrown into the fire -- which accelerated his development.

Williams also represented the Hornets this year at the NBA Draft Lottery, and spoke to Channel 9 about the process leading up to the second overall pick.

“I felt nervous. I have no say in what happens,” he said. “It was a different feeling, especially because it’s all odds-based.”

Williams spent time in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm, and said embracing his time there led to a huge second half with the Hornets

