Hornets add All-Star guard Kemba Walker to coaching staff

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets announced Wednesday they have hired four-time NBA All-Star guard Kemba Walker.

The news comes a day after Walker announced his retirement.

The team said Walker will serve as the Hornets’ player enhancement coach.

Walker was one of nine hires announced Wednesday, seven of whom will serve as assistants.

Walker is the Hornets’ all-time leading scorer with 12,009 points, ahead of Dell Curry (9,839). He also leads the Hornets in field goals, 3-pointers, free throws and minutes played.

The Hornets star spent 12 years in the NBA before winning the French League championship this past season with AS Monaco. He announced his retirement from basketball on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

(WATCH BELOW: 15-year-old battling cancer surprised by Hornets star Kemba Walker)

15-year-old battling cancer surprised by Hornets star Kemba Walker A local 15-year-old girl, who is battling cancer, was surprised Saturday night by her favorite Charlotte Hornets player, Kemba Walker.

©2024 Cox Media Group