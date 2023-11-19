Hornets announce exclusive mobile sports betting partner

CHARLOTTE — Now that online gambling is legal in North Carolina, teams across the Tar Heel state are maneuvering the unexplored landscape with new partnerships.

The Charlotte Hornets announced an exclusive long-term partnership with bet365 to let fans gamble on games right from their phones.

This makes the NBA team the first professional sports team in North Carolina to form a partnership of this sort.

“Since the day Governor Cooper signed sports wagering into law at Spectrum Center in June, we sought a partner that would help us provide our fans with new, additional opportunities to engage with their favorite sports teams,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment Chief Revenue Officer Jacob Gallagher.

In order to operate in North Carolina, bet365 and other betting companies must be approved for a license. To gain approval, the company must have a partnership in place.

Britain-based bet365 will be one of the NBA franchise’s seven major sponsors. The agreement takes effect immediately.

