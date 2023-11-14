Mobile sports betting won’t launch in NC on Jan. 8, officials say

NORTH CAROLINA — It’ll take a little longer for mobile sports betting to launch in North Carolina, lottery commissioners announced Tuesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed the sports betting law back in June. It makes it legal in North Carolina to bet from your phone and in person at eight facilities across the state. Half of those are in the Charlotte area.

Mobile sports betting will not launch in North Carolina on January 8, lottery commissioners announced today. No official start date was announced. Jan 8 is the first day sports betting would be allowed to start, if everything is ready. Deadline is in June — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) November 14, 2023

The law allows bets on college, professional and other sports at places like the Spectrum Center, Bank of America Stadium, Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte, and Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

Supporters say it will provide North Carolina with a major revenue stream.

Mobile sports betting could have started as soon as Jan. 8, but on Tuesday, the North Carolina Lottery Commission said it won’t launch then. Commissioners didn’t give a new start date.

The commission has until June 2024 to get it up and running.

