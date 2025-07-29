Hornets star teams up with college to launch scholarship program

CHARLOTTE — Campus, a two-year college, announced a new scholarship initiative Tuesday in partnership with Charlotte Hornets star Brandon Miller.

The Miller Scholars program will provide select students with up to $20,000 in tuition scholarships toward Campus’s associate degrees.

The scholarship program includes live online courses taught by professors from top universities, a personal success coach, a laptop, and WiFi.

“It makes me happy, of course,” Miller said. “Not everybody is in position to pay their college tuition.”

Miller wants to use his platform to expand educational access and empower students from all walks of life.

NEW: #Hornets Brandon Miller is teaming up with online college @Campusgrad, awarding up to 40 fully-funded scholarships.



It’s part of the Miller Scholars program, through his nonprofit, providing select students up to $20K in tuition.



MORE: https://t.co/pNJjK5CYZl | @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/FxAGCvR2vt — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) July 29, 2025

“I’ve been lucky to have great coaches and mentors who believed in me and helped me grow—on and off the court,” said Miller. “This scholarship is about paying that forward. I want to help students build the confidence and support system they need to chase their goals and succeed in the real world.”

The Miller Scholars program recognizes students whose contributions extend beyond the classroom.

Miller is looking for applicants who demonstrate discipline, dedication, sportsmanship, and determination, and who inspire and support those around them through active participation in their communities.

With the launch of the Miller Scholars program, Campus aims to broaden educational opportunities and support students in achieving their academic and personal goals.

To apply for Miller Scholars, visit: Millerscholars.campus.edu

VIDEO: Hornets star Brandon Miller set to host basketball camp in Charlotte for first time

Hornets star Brandon Miller set to host basketball camp in Charlotte for first time

©2025 Cox Media Group