Through foundation, Hornets’ Brandon Miller hosts 1st Charlotte youth camp

CHARLOTTE — Young athletes by the dozen had help honing their basketball skills at Queens University of Charlotte, with guidance from NBA coaches, players, and a Hornets legend.

The “BMill Skills Factory” is a two-day camp designed for children ages 9-14, courtesy of the Team Miller Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Hornets forward Brandon Miller alongside his family.

Team Miller also hosts the event annually at his alma mater in Nashville.

“I wasn’t thinking it would be like this,” Brandon Miller said of the turnout. “Me being here in the kid’s presence, I think it’s a blessing for the kids, just to learn new stuff about the game and learn new things about life.”

Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues was among volunteers, along with Hornets head coach Charles Lee, and Miller’s college teammate Noah Clowney.

“We’re going to make them accountable, focused, but more importantly, have some fun,” Bogues said.

“One of the biggest qualities that Brandon has is his work ethic, and that’s what we want,” said Miller’s father, Darrell Miller. “We only have them for two days here, but this goes on for 365 days.”

“This is just not an experience the kids have for now. They’re going to remember this for a lifetime,” added Yolanda Miller, Miller’s mother.

The two recalled how their son was once a young camper, himself, and now among the NBA’s rising stars.

“Charlotte is our second home now,” Brandon Miller said. “Just to see kids show up in another city, another state just to support the foundation, it excites us. It brings us joy.”

VIDEO: Hornets star Brandon Miller set to host basketball camp in Charlotte for first time

Hornets star Brandon Miller set to host basketball camp in Charlotte for first time

©2025 Cox Media Group