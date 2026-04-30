Hornets’ Coby White is a free agent for 1st time in career

CHARLOTTE — Coby White is a free agent for the first time in his career and he expressed feeling at home with the Charlotte Hornets, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

He also stated his commitment to helping Charlotte end the National Basketball Association’s longest postseason drought, according to reports from the Charlotte Observer.

White joined the Hornets this season and played in 23 games. A notable contribution included scoring the game-tying point, which helped the Hornets beat the Miami Heat in the opening round of the play-in tournament.

The Charlotte Hornets are currently experiencing the National Basketball Association’s longest postseason drought.

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