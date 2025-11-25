Hornets’ Collin Sexton serves Thanksgiving meals to local kids

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets guard Collin Sexton just dished out his latest assist.

He provided a Thanksgiving meal to dozens of children from a local youth program.

"Being able to use my platform and being able to use my reach is one of the biggest things," said Sexton.

Sexton was beaming with joy as he assisted in serving the holiday meal.

The children and their families were each from the Red Shield Youth Center through the Salvation Army.

“This is an opportunity to show kids that giving back to their community matters and there’s somebody in the world that cares about them,” said Captain Mike McGee with the Salvation Army.

Sexton told Channel 9 that it was only the start.

“Something like this ... we’re building that connection with the community. I’m going to be coming here more and more just to check in on the kids,” he explained.

Sexton said he has already started working on ways to give back as we head into the Christmas season.

