Hornets’ executive selected to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award

The Charlotte Hornets are the talk of the NBA.

After losing 26 out of 41 games in the first half of the season, they’ve gone 17 and 5, including a six-game winning streak heading into Friday night’s home game against the Miami Heat.

A lot about the team is relatively new but since the Spectrum Center opened in 2005, only one person has been at the helm.

Donna Julian will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award later this month from the Charlotte Business Journal.

Julian serves as executive vice president and chief venues officer for Hornets Sports & Entertainment, overseeing all operations at Spectrum Center, the uptown arena home to the NBA’s Hornets. She leads the venue’s administration, including event booking, guest experience, public safety, marketing and day‑to‑day operations.

Julian will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award later this month from the Charlotte Business Journal.

