Hornets to face Magic in final play-in battle

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets are one win away from making the NBA playoffs.

They are set to face the Orlando Magic in the final play-in game on Friday night. That matchup was just determined after the game between the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers, where the loser would play the Hornets.

The final score was 109-97 with the Magic losing.

On Tuesday night, the Hornets stunningly beat the Miami Heat.

LaMelo Ball scored the game-winning layup with 4 seconds left in overtime.

As the final seconds ticked down, the Heat had one last chance to spoil the Hornets’ playoff chances, but Miles Bridges blocked the layup to seal the game.

The Hornets’ tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Orlando.

Matchup decided.



The #Hornets will face the Magic Friday - in Orlando - for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. @wsoctv — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) April 16, 2026

The Hornets compiled a 3-1 record versus Orlando in the regular season and will face off against the Magic in the postseason for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

The winner of the Charlotte-Orlando matchup will travel to Detroit and play the No. 1-seeded Pistons on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in Game 1 of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

VIDEO: Hornets one step closer to playoffs after beating Heat in overtime

Hornets one step closer to playoffs after beating Heat in overtime

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