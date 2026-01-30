Hornets foward Miles Bridges talks about team’s recent successes

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets have been dominating the boards on the road this month and went to Thursday night’s road game in Dallas on a four-game winning streak.

Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown spoke to one of the team’s all-time leading scorers about what’s clicking for the team.

Forward Miles Bridges says now that the team is fully healthy, they are finally showing what they are capable of.

“Everybody’s been healthy. It’s easier to play with guys that you have chemistry with. That’s what we’ve been doing, building chemistry over this time. We really didn’t have a chance to play with each other, and now that we do, we’re showing what a healthy Hornets team looks like,” Bridges said.

>> Watch Brown’s full interview with the Bridges in the video at the top of the page.

(WATCH BELOW: QB trainer shares insight into Drake Maye’s rise to stardom)

QB trainer shares insight into Drake Maye’s rise to stardom

©2026 Cox Media Group