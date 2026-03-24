Hornets gain momentum in playoff push with latest win streak

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets continue to gain ground in their push for the playoffs with just three weeks left in the regular season.

The Hornets just kicked off another win streak, winning three in a row and five out of their six.

They’re in 10th place in the eastern conference, but still within reach of the top five. Right now, the difference in fifth place is two and a half games.

“Every win is so important for us that it’s just... for all of us we haven’t been looking toward any point. In order for us to get to where we want to get to, it’s one game at a time,” said Hornets guard Josh Green. “I think that also explains the maturity of the group. To be this young and to be able to understand that it’s one game by one game. It’s an 82 game season, so anything can happen.”

The Hornets host the Sacramento Kings at the Spectrum Center Tuesday night. This is game four of a seven-game homestand.

VIDEO: Teammates past and present cheer on Dell Curry’s legacy as Hornets retire No. 30 jersey

Teammates past and present cheer on Dell Curry’s legacy as Hornets retire No. 30 jersey

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