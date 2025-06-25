Hornets Head Coach Charles Lee talks first year coaching, goals for Year 2

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets Head Coach Charles Lee dealt with many challenges during his first season as a head man in the NBA.

Going into Year 2, Lee sat down with Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown about what he expects next season.

Below is an edited version of Brown’s sit down with Lee.

DaShawn Brown: Year two... How are you different as a coach now than when you walked in a year ago?

Charles Lee: You know, last year at this time, I was going through a finals run with the Celtics, you’re going back and forth; building a staff and spending time with players, which really important to me. And so I would say as a coach, I’m just continuing to try to find my voice, continue to carry out the vision that Jeff and I talked about for this organization and for this team. Despite what the record says -- there were moments where I saw so much growth and development

DB: Showing the guys those moments. Hey, this is how we’ve grown. What do you point to?

CL: I think number one: our habits. I think the professional habits of this group really changed. To see the attention they pay on their bodies, number one. I think our competitiveness got better. For most of that season last year, we were middle of the pack with our defensive rating, and I think that’s a testament to their overall commitment to each other, and to guarding

DB: Starting with that 4th overall pick, what is the priority for this organization?

CL: It’s a combination of finding somebody that brings talent on the court...is going to help us continue to thrive. And then off the court, we want to find somebody that continues to embody what we’re about. A high-character person that loves the game, that’s committed to improving themselves in every way possible, while also bringing their teammates along with them.

DB: Even now, going into this new year with the core group you have returning, LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, Miles Bridges, all of these guys - where do you look to take the next step collectively, now that you’ve had that time together?

CL: Yeah..consistency. I think it’s consistency of availability. It’s consistency of our effort and consistency of our overall togetherness. We got to see small spurts of what that group can do together, and it was pretty amazing. I thought for a while there, LaMelo’s playing at an All-Star level, caliber player in our league. He was right there in the conversation -- I think Brandon Miller took another great step in Year two. Shooting a little bit more threes and changing his shot. Miles, I thought took a huge step in his leadership, his durability has always been there for us, but I think that he added more layers to his game. Mark. Dealing with all he went through throughout the year, when he returned back to our team, he had some games where I just thought that he’s playing at a high level on both ends of the court. So when you put those four guys together, you add a first round draft pick, you add Tidjane getting better for another year, Moussa getting better, and we see what happens in free agency with some of our guys as well, I’m really excited about what’s to come.

DB: The injuries were something no one could control, but given that it happened, what do you think you were able to take from that, that made you better?

CL: We definitely got stronger this year. Adversity is where you really truly grow, and I thought that our group found ways to continue to stay together, to continue to work, to continue to compete -- there was a no excuses mentality. We’re not going to make excuses; we’re just going to continue to make progress.**

DB: On your best day as the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, what happened?

CL: One of the best moments we had this year, that San Antonio Spurs game at home. The crowd was unbelievable despite what our record was at that point. It was one of those moments where it just all came together. Number one, I was so excited to come to Charlotte. The city, the fan support, and you felt it in that moment. Our team. The way we banded together and put together a really good offensive and defensive night and then Miles finishes it off with a pass from Melo at the end of the game. You’re always talking about your best players have to make the right play at the end of the game It really just brought everything full circle for me, from the fans to the team, the joy that I felt in that moment.

DB: On the most challenging day, what happened, and what did it teach you?

CL: There were some challenging days in year one. Thank God I have great people around me to help me get through those challenging days, but the thing I always struggle with sometimes is whenever I just feel like I’m letting the team down. When I’m letting the organization down. I have such respect and gratitude for everything our players are giving, that our coaching staff is giving—when we go through injuries that sometimes end people’s seasons -- we don’t win a close game and we’re right there, I take a lot of that on personally, and I’m like how could I have been better?. My biggest goal is to continue to stay consistent, continue to stay positive, but I definitely take on and feel the pain of some of the injuries or some of the losses that go on because you don’t want to let the team down, you don’t want to let the city down. It’s important to me as one of the leaders of the group to just not let them down.

