Hornets host Recovery Day at Spectrum Center

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets organization spent Sunday morning focusing on mental health.

The Hornets welcomed the CMPD Crisis and Intervention Team and others to the Spectrum Center.

The team put together a “Recovery Day” which it called a celebration of people fighting mental health and substance abuse disorders.

“There’s someone in our family, in our friend circle that it affects,” an attendee said. “It’s normal and there are people in Charlotte that are here to help reduce the stigma and help make that change.”

VIDEO: Channel 9 sits down with Hornets center Moussa Diabaté

Channel 9 sits down with Hornets center Moussa Diabaté

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